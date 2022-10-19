Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

We are seeing slight gains but there is some caution to be heeded as US futures pull back in the past hour or so. S&P 500 futures were up by over 40 points at the highs earlier but are now instead up just 5 points, or 0.1%, on the day:

This is helping to see the dollar push slightly higher across the board as well and it comes alongside a round of selling in bonds. 10-year Treasury yields are up over 7 bps to 4.073% at the moment.