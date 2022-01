Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Slight gains at the open as this underscores a faintly better risk mood to start the day. The China rate cut helped to set the tone in Asia and for now, sentiment is keeping that way as European traders step in.

Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping higher so far. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.7%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.