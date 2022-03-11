Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

That follows the poor showing yesterday, which came after a blowout session on Wednesday. The drop yesterday may be in part to do with the ECB accelerating the schedule to tighten policy. But in general, I would argue that there's still some unsettled feeling related to the war narrative that we are yet to sort out.

US futures are also not hinting at much so far today, with S&P 500 futures flat currently.

I would argue that the market is looking to slowly phase out Russia-Ukraine risks but at any point, all it takes is one headline to spread fear among investors again.