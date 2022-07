Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The slightly more positive open owes to some catch up to the late rebound in Wall Street yesterday. The mood in US futures is more subdued today with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures also down 0.2% as well. All eyes are on the US retail sales data later today before the wild ride begins again.