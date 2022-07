Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

In part, it is to do with a catch up to the late declines in Wall Street on Friday but US futures are also looking more pensive for now with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%. The changes are light and markets are not really showing much appetite to start the new week. That is to be expected as all eyes are on the Fed on Wednesday before any real conviction comes into play.