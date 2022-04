Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

It is still early in the day and US futures are up roughly 0.1%, so there isn't much to work with for the time being. The bond selloff is seen pulling back a bit with 2-year Treasury yields now up just 2.3 bps to 2.455% after having hit 2.50% earlier, its highest since early 2019. Meanwhile, 10-year yields are up 2.4 bps to 2.398%.