Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

S&P 500 futures are up 8 points, or 0.2%, so the gains are quite negligible especially when all the focus and attention is on the Fed later today. Treasury yields are a little heavy but nothing too substantial with 10-year yields down 2 bps to 4.03% at the moment. In FX, the dollar is slightly lower with USD/JPY being the only notable mover so far today. The pair is down over 100 pips to 147.25 but the move is keeping with the more volatile swings as of late.