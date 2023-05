Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The DAX continues to track closer towards the highs from last year at 16,285-90 so that is one to watch among European indices. The optimism is still running after the gains from Wall Street yesterday, even if US futures are mostly little changed for now. Elsewhere, dollar gains are seen easing up a little today but it doesn't take away from the technical breaks that we saw yesterday.