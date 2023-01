Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

This builds on the slight gains from Wall Street yesterday, though US futures are looking more tepid for the time being. S&P 500 futures are down 3 points, or 0.07%, currently. Meanwhile, the dollar is sitting more mixed but marginally lower on the balance of things as it is weighed down by USD/JPY - which is seen down 0.8% to 128.20 at the moment.