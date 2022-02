Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

It's a bit of a mixed showing but the mood is leaning to be slightly more cautious and tentative. This owes much to the drop in tech, mirroring the mood in Nasdaq futures today. The drag comes as Facebook/Meta reported more disappointing earnings after the close overnight.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.8%, Nasdaq futures down 1.7%, and Dow futures more flattish at the moment.