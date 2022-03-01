Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

There are still some tepid tones seen among European stocks but overall, market sentiment has improved quite much from the opening stages yesterday. US futures are also keeping slightly higher on the day and that is keeping a slightly more positive vibe reverberating across the FX space to start the session.

The aussie and kiwi are holding slight gains as they once again continue to show much resilience despite Russia-Ukraine war clouds hanging over.