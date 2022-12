Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 7 points, or 0.18%, as we get things underway in European morning trade. There is a sense that markets are staying more tentative, with 10-year Treasury yields just off 3.50% (its 100-day moving average seen at 3.48%) while the dollar is mostly little changed with exception against the yen as outlined here.