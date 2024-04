Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

The optimistic turn continues in Europe as investors look to keep the bounce going. US futures are less enthused though, with S&P 500 futures up just 0.1%. For UK stocks, they're shining brightly with the FTSE 100 hitting a fresh record high now: