Stoxx 600 +2.6%

German DAX +1.7%

UK FTSE 100 +2.7%

French CAC +3.4% -- best day in more than three months

Italy MIB +2.3%

Spain IBEX +1.8%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +2.2%

German DAX -0.1%

UK FTSE 100 +2.6%

French CAC +3.2%

Italy MIB +2.6%

Spain IBEX +1.3%

Even with the best day in months, the weekly candle in the CAC still doesn't cover last week's decline.