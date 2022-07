A heatwave may lead to the highest-ever recorded temperatures in London today and the entire continent has been stuck in a brutal heatwave that's worsening the energy crisis.

Despite all that, European stocks started the week with some decent gains, albeit they gave some back in the last 3 hours.

UK FTSE 100 +0.8%

German DAX +0.5%

French CAC +0.8%

Italy MIB +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.1%