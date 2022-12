It was a rough one last week and this isn't a big bounce but at least it's a bounce.

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX +0.4%

France's CAC, +0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.5%

Spain's Ibex +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.1%

Last week saw declines of around 3%, with the selling entirely on Thurs/Fri.