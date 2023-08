FTSE 100 daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German DAX -0.6%

FTSE 100 -0.6%

French CAC -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Weekly:

Stoxx 600 --2.3%

German DAX -1.5%

FTSE 100 -3.4%

French CAC -2.3%

Italy MIB -1.8%

Spain IBEX -1.8%

The FTSE 100 is a bad day away from breaking the lows of the year. Bids in the last 90 minutes of trading today spared a close on the lows but that looks like position squaring rather than conviction buying.