Closing changes for the main European bourses:

Stoxx 600 -1.7%

FTSE 100 -0.7%

German DAX -2.3%

French CAC -1.8%

Italy MIB -2.3%

Spain MIB -2.4%

The DAX stalled out at the 61.8% retracement of the June rout and is now at a five-week low. This doesn't look promising: