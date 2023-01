The great start to the year in Europe continues. It was the most-hated spot in the world coming into the year and a dose of good weather has really turned the tide.

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German Dax +1.1%

France's CAC +0.8%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.5%

Spain's Ibex +0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.5%

The DAX chart right now is hard to dislike.