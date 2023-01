On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.2%

German Dax flat

France's CAC -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 flat

Spain's Ibex +0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.8%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +0.6%

German Dax +0.7%

France's CAC +1.3%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain's Ibex +1.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB +2.5%

It's been an incredible run to start the year but the momentum has stalled in the past two weeks and now the market is watching to see what Lagarde does.