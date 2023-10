It has been a struggle lately for European equity markets but this is a major change in fortunes as the market jumps on the idea of a peak in rates.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +2.0%

German DAX +1.9%

UK FTSE 100 +1.9%

French CAC +2.0%

Italy MIB +2.4%

Spain IBEX +2.3%

This looks like an emphatic rejection of the breakdown in the STOXX 600.