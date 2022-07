European stocks added strongly to gains after a report that Russia plans to turn the Nord Stream 1 pipeline back on. That led to a strong day and boosted the DAX to its best levels of the month.

German DAX +2.7%

Stoxx 600 +1.4%

French CAC +1.8%

UK FTSE 100 +1.0%

Italy MIB +2.4%

Spain IBEX +2.1%