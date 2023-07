European stocks were mixed today but the DAX broke out higher, generating some momentum. Still, the gains aren't on par with the strong day for the Nasdaq:

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX +0.4%

FTSE 100 +0.1%

French CAC +0.4%

Italy MIB -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

For the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.3%

German DAX +1.9%

FTSE 100 +0.5%

CAC 40 +0.9%

Italy MIB +2.4%

This breakout isn't on economic strength, I can tell you that: