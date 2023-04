Daily changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.7%

UK FTSE 100 +0.4%

French CAC flat

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Italy MIB -0.3%

Weekly changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.7%

French CAC -1.3%

Spain IBEX -2.0%

Italy MIB -2.4%

A decline this week ends a run of five straight weeks higher in the Stoxx 600.