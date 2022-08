Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX -0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

French CAC -0.3%

Italy MIB -0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Losses were entirely trimmed shortly before the close but then there was a late dip. Overall though, this looks a lot more like a regular August market then all the drama around Taiwan/Ukraine might lead one to believe.

Dax daily