- Stoxx 600 -0.9%
- German DAX -1.4%
- UK FTSE 100 -0.1%
- French CAC -1.6%
- Italy MIB -1.2%
- Spain IBEX -0.9%
On the month:
- Stoxx 600 -1.6%
- German DAX +2.1%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.8%
- French CAC -1.0%
- Italy MIB +1.1%
- Spain IBEX +3.0%
The euro gained 1.7% in the month and the pound 0.2%. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.2% decline this month.
The kinds of doji star patterns like on the CAC chart above are typical. That highlights the uncertainty in the market, but also the opportunity for a rebound. Unfortunately, the seasonals aren't great for stocks in June.