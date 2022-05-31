Stoxx 600 -0.9%

German DAX -1.4%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

French CAC -1.6%

Italy MIB -1.2%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

On the month:

Stoxx 600 -1.6%

German DAX +2.1%

UK FTSE 100 +0.8%

French CAC -1.0%

Italy MIB +1.1%

Spain IBEX +3.0%

The euro gained 1.7% in the month and the pound 0.2%. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.2% decline this month.

The kinds of doji star patterns like on the CAC chart above are typical. That highlights the uncertainty in the market, but also the opportunity for a rebound. Unfortunately, the seasonals aren't great for stocks in June.