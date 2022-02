UK FTSE 100 down 0.2%

German DAX up 0.3%

France CAC 40 up 0.2%

Italy MIB up 0.15%

Spain IBEX up 1.2%

The FTSE broke to a two-year high in early trading but gave it all back and more as the mood soured. Interestingly, US equities are picking up now with the S&P 500 hitting a session high, up 27 points.