Stoxx 600 +0.2%

DAX +0.8%

FTSE 100 +0.2%

French CAC +0.1%

Italy MIB flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The European bond market is where the focus is going to be this week with the ECB meeting coming up. German 10-year yields rose early but reversed to finish flat at 1.605% while 2-year yields fell to 0.958% from 1.14% and then recovered to 1.097% ahead of the ECB on Thursday.