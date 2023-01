On the day:

Stoxx 600 +1.1%

German Dax +1.2%

France's CAC +1.4%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.9%

Spain's Ibex +1.0%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +4.5%

German Dax +4.8%

France's CAC +5.85%

UK's FTSE 100 +3.3%

Spain's Ibex +6.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB +6.0%

Have a look at the CAC 40 chart. It broke some resistance levels today to close at an 11-month high.