European stocks had some big gains to start the week but flattened out today.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX +0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

French CAC -0.3%

Italy MIB +0.4%

Spain IBEX flat

The FTSE 100 has spent the past 8 months carving out a range... the spring is certainly coiling.