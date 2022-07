Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +1.3%

FTSE 100 +0.2%

French CAC +0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy MIB +1.0%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +2.4%

German DAX +1.5%

FTSE 100 +0.5%

French CAC +1.7%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

Italy MIB +1.9%

The political turmoil in the UK didn't do any favors to UK stocks but it was a solid week in most of the continent but within the recent ranges.