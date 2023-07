Closing changes in Europe:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.6%

Francis CAC +0.8%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.8%

Spain's Ibex +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

European stocks haven't had the highs of the tech-driven US rally, but they also haven't had the volatility.