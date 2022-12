It was a rough one in Europe as Lagarde took a decidedly hawkish stance.

Stoxx 600 -2.8%

German DAX -3.2%

France's CAC, -3.2%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.0%

Spain's Ibex -1.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB -3.3%

This ends a period of consolidation for the German DAX and puts to rest the quick-pivot trade.

DAX daily