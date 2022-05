Closing changes for the main European bourses:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

DAX +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.1%

French CAC +0.6%

Spain IBEX +1.4%

Italy MIB +1.5%

Citi confirmed a trading error on its desk was responsible for the flash crash yesterday. Once the market has figured out what happened, it cleans up the mess quickly.

There's been a chop for some time now.