Closing changes in Europe:

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX +0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

French CAC +0.1%

Italy MIB +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

When was the last time that Italian stocks looked like this? it's was a dead-zone for a generation. This is a fresh high since 2008.