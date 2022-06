Risk assets are bouncing in a big way today but whether it's a one-off or the start of a larger retracement cycle is up for debate.

European stocks posted a decent day today but closed well-off the highs.

UK FTSE 100 +0.4%

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX +0.2%

French CAC +0.7%

Italy MIB +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.6%