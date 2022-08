Closing changes for the main European equity bourses:

Stoxx 600 +0.25%

German DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 +0.1%

French CAC +0.2%

Italy MIB +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

The euro is down 72 pips today and near the lows of the day. Investors are fleeing Europe on soaring energy costs but stocks are so cheap that it's hard to knock them down, especially with US stocks showing some strength.

Looking at the charts, the DAX looks like it's peaking up above the recent range.