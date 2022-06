Stoxx 600 -2.4%

UK FTSE 100 -1.5%

German DAX -2.5%

French CAC -2.6%

Italy MIB -2.8%

Spain IBEX -2.4%

It's been a rough couple days but the DAX still has some breathing room above the May and March lows.

On the flipside, the index is back (once again) at pre-pandemic levels. The S&P 500 is still 400 points above the February 2020 highs.

There was some minor buying the the final few minutes of trading so perhaps we've seen the worst for now.