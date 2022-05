The declines weren't particularly terrible in Europe -- particularly when compared to the US -- but the outside day candles like in the DAX are a big concern.

Stoxx 600 -1.3%

German DAX -1.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

French CAC -1.3%

Italy MIB -0.8%

The outside day pattern combined with the macro backdrop is a fairly good indicator that the latest bounce has run its course.