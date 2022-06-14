Stoxx 600 -1.2%

German DAX -0.9%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

French CAC -1.1%

Spain IBEX -1.5%

Italy MIB flat

At 1 pm ET, we'll get a speech from ECB Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel on eurozone bond market fragmentation. Lagarde hinted at programs to deal with widening periphery spreads and we could get some details on that. Italian 10s are yielding 4.27% compared to 1.768% in Germany.

In Germany, the break lower on the DAX is worrisome and there's plenty of open air before the March low.