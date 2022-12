Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -1.4%

France's CAC, -1.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.4%

Spain's Ibex -0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.3%

This is an ugly outside day in the Dax. The crumbling of the stock market sentiment after the third reading on Q3 GDP is a sign of just how fragile sentiment is.