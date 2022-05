Stoxx 600 +1.2%

German DAX +1.6%

French CAC +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

Italy MIB +0.9%

This was a solid day for the bulls after the disappointing start on Monday.

European stocks have held comfortably above the March lows, though that's with the help of a weaker euro. Here's the DAX, which now has the opportunity to break a series of lower highs.