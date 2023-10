Stoxx 600

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX +0.3%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

French CAC +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

US equities are up 1.1% so the gains are a bit of a disappointment in comparison but still a nice start to the week.