DAX daily

The euro is higher today on the prospects for 75 bps from the ECB next week (now fully priced in) but those rate hikes won't help the eurozone economy or stock markets.

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -0.9%

UK FTSE 100 -1.0%

French CAC -1.2%

Italy MIB -1.0%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Yesterday's bounce in the DAX faded hard and with the decline today, we're back within striking distance of the weekly lows.