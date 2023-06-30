I love it when a month and a quarter both end on a Friday. It's a tidy finish that sets up a fresh start next week.
French stocks haven't shown any aversion to the intense scenes of disruption overnight.
Closing changes:
- Stoxx 600 +1.2%
- German DAX +1.3%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.8%
- French CAC +1.3%
- Italy MIB +1.2%
- Spain IBEX +1.0%
On the week:
- Stoxx 600 +2.0%
- German DAX +2.0%
- UK FTSE 100 +1.0%
- French CAC +3.4%
- Italy MIB +3.8%
- Spain IBEX +3.7%
In the quarter:
- Stoxx 600 +0.9%
- German DAX +3.3%
- UK FTSE 100 -1.3%
- French CAC +1.7%
- Italy MIB +4.2%
- Spain IBEX +4.0%