I love it when a month and a quarter both end on a Friday. It's a tidy finish that sets up a fresh start next week.

French stocks haven't shown any aversion to the intense scenes of disruption overnight.

Closing changes:

  • Stoxx 600 +1.2%
  • German DAX +1.3%
  • UK FTSE 100 +0.8%
  • French CAC +1.3%
  • Italy MIB +1.2%
  • Spain IBEX +1.0%

On the week:

  • Stoxx 600 +2.0%
  • German DAX +2.0%
  • UK FTSE 100 +1.0%
  • French CAC +3.4%
  • Italy MIB +3.8%
  • Spain IBEX +3.7%

In the quarter:

  • Stoxx 600 +0.9%
  • German DAX +3.3%
  • UK FTSE 100 -1.3%
  • French CAC +1.7%
  • Italy MIB +4.2%
  • Spain IBEX +4.0%
Stoxx 600 weekly chart
Stoxx 600 weekly