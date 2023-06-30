I love it when a month and a quarter both end on a Friday. It's a tidy finish that sets up a fresh start next week.

French stocks haven't shown any aversion to the intense scenes of disruption overnight.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +1.2%

German DAX +1.3%

UK FTSE 100 +0.8%

French CAC +1.3%

Italy MIB +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +2.0%

German DAX +2.0%

UK FTSE 100 +1.0%

French CAC +3.4%

Italy MIB +3.8%

Spain IBEX +3.7%

In the quarter:

Stoxx 600 +0.9%

German DAX +3.3%

UK FTSE 100 -1.3%

French CAC +1.7%

Italy MIB +4.2%

Spain IBEX +4.0%