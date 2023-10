It was the second ugly day in a row and that was enough to send the German DAX through the summer lows.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -1.1%

German DAX -1.0%

Francis CAC -1.0%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.5%

Spain's IBEX -1.65%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.3%

There isn't much support below: