Closing changes for the main European bourses as the sizzling start to the year continues:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.4%

France's CAC +0.3%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.2%

Spain's Ibex flat

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

What an incredible start to the year for European stock markets. The FTSE 100 is threatening an all-time closing high from way back in 2018.