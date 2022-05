European stock indexes closed near the lows of the day in relentless selling that picked up after the US open.

UK FTSE 100 -2.0%

German DAX -2.3%

Italy MIB -2.3%

Spain IBEX -1.8%

French CAC -2.3%

Stoxx 600 -2.5%

This is the Stoxx 600 and the other charts look similar. There isn't much in the way of support until the March low.