Stoxx 600 -0.4%

German DAX -0.5%

France's CAC, -0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%

Spain's Ibex +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.0%

I'm not sure what's behind the outperformance in Spain but the decline in the DAX puts German stocks into negative territory on the week to follow off last week's rout.

DAX daily