The major European indices are closing lower on the day. The declines are led by the Italy's FTSE MIB. The UK FTSE 100 fared the best today.

The closes are showing:

German DAX, -1.75%

France's CAC, -0.8%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain's Ibex, -1.15%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.8%

For the trading week,:

German DAX fell -1.43%

France's CAC fell -0.21%

UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%

Spain's Ibex fell -0.25%

Italy's FTSE MIB closed near unchanged.